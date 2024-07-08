TGPSC publishes list of candidates provisionally selected as Lab Technicians

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 July 2024, 10:49 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has published the list of provisionally selected candidates for the posts of Lab Technician Grade-II in Director of Public Health and Family Welfare (DPH&FW), Director of Medical Education (DME) and Lab Technician in Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TVVP) in the Health, Medical and Family Welfare. For the list of selected candidates and for further details, visit the Commission website (www.tspsc.gov.in)

General ranking list of candidates for Jr. Lecturer posts released

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Monday has released the general ranking list of the candidates for the posts of Junior Lecturers under the control of Commissioner of Intermediate Education and has made them available on the Commission’s Website https://www.tspsc.gov.in. The General Ranking List (GRL) is prepared based on merit as per the existing rules and procedures as framed and followed by the Commission. The result of one candidate is kept withheld.