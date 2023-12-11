Government ITI introduces Microsoft learning labs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Microsoft in collaboration with TNS India Foundation (TNSIF) inaugurated Microsoft Learning Lab at Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Mallepally.

The Microsoft learning lab at ITI Mallepally will focus on providing students with practical skills relevant to the green industry through its specialised skilling programs.

The learning lab specializes in offering a comprehensive curriculum centered around green skills, approved by the Skill Council for Green Jobs (SCGJ). The courses delve into practical applications of renewable energy, specifically focusing on solar and electric vehicle (EV) technologies.

The special program is open for final-year ITI and polytechnic students with a family income of less than 2.5 lakh per annum. Successful completion of the course requirements opens doors to interview opportunities, providing a direct pathway to gainful employment in the rapidly evolving field of green skills.

TNS India Foundation said that it aims to train around 3000 students annually, with each batch accommodating 30 to 50 students. The program’s overall reach extends to approximately 6000 beneficiaries.

S.V.K. Nagesh, Joint Director, P. Narsaiah, Regional Deputy Director, and Puppala Jyothi Rani, Principal of Government ITI, Mallepally, Nitu Narula, CSR lead, Microsoft India Development Centre, Rajalakshmi Rajagopal Microsoft, PM-CSR, Microsoft India Development Centre, and Rupa Bohra, MD, TNS India Foundation were present.