Government official attempts suicide in Khammam

Heated arguments were said to have taken place between the official and the politician over the committee of Maremma Temple.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:48 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Khammam: An inspector with the Endowments department, R Samatha, allegedly attempted to die by suicide by consuming some tablets here on Tuesday.

In a video clip that is now being shared on social media, she showed a few tablet strips, the name of which was not known, and claimed to have taken them all to kill herself in her office. She accused a political leader of Khammam Rural mandal of abusing her using foul language.

Heated arguments were said to have taken place between the official and the politician over the committee of Maremma Temple. Samatha is being treated in a hospital in Khammam and her condition was stated to be stable.