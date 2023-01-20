‘Government should incentivise institutions to build infrastructure’

In recent times we have been fortunate to see Indians take more interest in following sport at various levels.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:06 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

In recent times we have been fortunate to see Indians take more interest in following sport at various levels.

Only the other day, we got to witness a historic match at Hyderabad which ended with the victory of the Indian team. However, the opposition New Zealanders won the hearts of all those who witnessed the heroic fight back that provided the spectator value for the time and money they invested to view the first One Day International of this series at Hyderabad.

“A game is never won until it is lost”. This maxim has been grilled into every sportsman in the formative years. On Wednesday, the New Zealanders provided all of us an exhibition of the “Never Say Die” spirit and all but achieved what was considered impossible mid-way through their batting innings. I am not getting into details of this match but wish to make the point that sport is the only activity which provides the spectator an opportunity to experience this emotion and therefore it is advisable that we participate in a sport of our choice as a means to enhance one’s personality.

In recent times we have been fortunate to see Indians take more interest in following sport at various levels. The credit of this would in a large manner be attributed to the media which has through technology brought sport to the” idiot box” at every home. However, while the following has rapidly increased the participation in sports other than cricket is still a dismal percentage of those following the sport.

I hold the view that the culture that is now promoted to the youth is directed to sedentary activities that have very less scope for participation in sporting activity. Technological development has in many ways reduced the need that requires physical activity and made the day to day living efficient but unfortunately sedentary.

This is an extraordinary situation and therefore requires extraordinary solutions. In order to encourage the youth education policies formulated by the Government should incentivise the Institutions to build infrastructure facilitating children to take up any branch of sport. In the curriculum at Educational institutions a large percentage of grading should be attributed to participation and excellence in sporting activity.

Amongst 1.4 billion population of India, 58.3% is below the age of 29 years and which actually reinforces my theory of promoting sport as a means to ensure that the country remains physically healthy and motivated in spirit. In the last decade we have shown tremendous progress in various Olympic sports, however if one considers the size of our population we are performing far below our potential.

It is futile to expect the Government to provide all the infrastructure. However, by framing policies to incentivise the private sector to participate in sports promotion as a commercial strategy it could act as a catalyst. As demonstrated by the game of cricket the prosperity of the sport depends on its popularity with the common man and the BCCI has succeeded in using technology and stupendous organisation to promote the game successfully.

The importance of sport in the development of youth has been grossly underestimated in our 75 years since independence. Although there has been a lot of rhetoric by the politicians and consequently the media little has been achieved through legislation and meaningful response in this Sector.

By Vijay Mohan Raj

Former Hyderabad and Mumbai Ranji Trophy cricketer.