Government to decide on women’s reservation bill timing propriately

The customary all party meeting was called by the government on Sunday, on the eve of the special session of Parliament, where floor leaders of all parties were present. During the meeting, opposition parties led by the Congress, sought passage of the bill in Lok Sabha.

New Delhi: The government on Sunday said that an appropriate decision on the women’s reservation bill will be taken at the right time.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, after an all-party meeting on the eve of the special session of Parliament, said that an appropriate decision on the passage of women’s reservation bill will be taken at an appropriate time.

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said after the meeting that all opposition parties demanded passage of women’s reservation bill during the special session.

“We appeal to the government to pass the women’s reservation bill in this Parliament session,” BJP ally and NCP-Ajit Pawar leader Praful Patel said after all-party meeting.

He also said that the Parliament will shift to the new building on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19. The special session of Parliament will be held between September 18 and 22. At the all party meeting, tributes were paid to security forces personnel who laid down their lives in Kashmir, Joshi said.

Meanwhile four bills including the controversial Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, are to be taken up for consideration and passage during the upcoming session. The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 was introduced in Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session, and will be put for Lok Sabha’s consideration and passing, once it is passed by the upper house.

The bill was introduced essentially to remove the Chief Justice of India from the earlier formed panel to appoint Election Commissioners (ECs) and chief election commissioners (CECs), contrary to the Supreme Court judgement. The panel will have three members including the Prime Minister, a Union Minister and the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha.

The bill also seeks to change salary and allowance structure of top poll officials, thereby altering their service conditions from that of a judge in the top court to a Cabinet Secretary. Earlier, the ECs and CECs were appointed based on recommendations of suitable candidates by the Union Law Minister to the Prime Minister, who then selected the candidates and then the president made the appointment.