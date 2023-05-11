Government will buy every grain produced by farmers: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:38 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar inaugurated the maize procurement centre at Chintakani in Khammam on Thursday

Khammam: BRS government supports farmers and buys every grain that farmers produce, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

He inaugurated a Mark Fed maize procurement centre set up by the government at Chintakani mandal headquarters in the Khammam district on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao knows the hardships of farmers and introduced many schemes to help them.

The Chief Minister has assured the farmers that the government would buy the grain that was damaged due to untimely rains and hence farmers should not lose their hearts. The Telangana government was the pro-farmer’s government and Chandrashekhar Rao was the only leader who made agriculture profitable.

The Chief Minister does not want farmers to suffer and hence decided to procure maize. Along with rice, maize cultivation was also profitable as maize was very useful in the poultry industry and in biscuit making, he explained.

Earlier in the day Ajay Kumar inaugurated a Kanti Velugu camp in the 58th division in Khammam city. MP Nama Nageshwar Rao, ZP chairman Lingala Kamal Raju, DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam, district Collector VP Gautham and others were present.

