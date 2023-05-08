Telangana Govt taking steps to improve road network in rural areas: Puvvada

Published Date - 08:11 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar launched various development works in Kamepalli mandal in Khammam district on Monday.

Khammam: The State government has been taking steps to improve the road network in rural areas in the State, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

He toured Kamepalli mandal in the district along with Yellandu MLA B Haripriya Naik and inaugurated several roads and laid the foundation stones for many roads worth Rs 40 crore in the mandal.

The minister inaugurated the roads built connecting several internal roads at a cost of Rs 16.24 crores. The people of the mandal expressed joy as development work of Rs 40 crores was started in one day.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Kumar said that the Telangana government has been spending thousands of crores of rupees for on development and welfare measures. Special attention has been paid to infrastructure development for the convenience of people.

Works like widening of roads, development of internal roads, and supply of drinking water to every household, beautification of tanks and construction of canals have been undertaken across the State, he noted.

Even smaller towns and villages in the district have central lighting, side drains. It proves the commitment of the government towards rural development. Palle Pattana Pragathi programme has changed the face of the villages and towns, the minister said.

Later in the day, Ajay Kumar distributed pattas of house sites regularised under GO 58 and 59 to the residents in the ninth division in Khammam city. The GOs issued by the BRS government for the regularisation of lands under LRS has helped many people across the State, he said.

Speaking after inaugurating a Kanti Velugu camp at Raparthi Nagar the minister informed that as many as 4.86 lakh persons, including 1809 transgenders, were screened under Kanti Velugu. The programme was completed in 405 GPs and 90 wards in urban areas.

ZP chairman Lingala Kamal Raj, DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam, Mayor P Neeraja, District Collector VP Gautham, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi and others were present.

