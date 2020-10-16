Government will compensate crop loss: Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Directs officials to conduct field-level survey to prepare comprehensive report

Khammam: Standing crops in as many as 75,364 acres were affected due to the recent heavy rains in the district as per the preliminary assessment, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Friday.

He directed the Agriculture and Revenue officials to carry out field-level survey to prepare a comprehensive report on the crop loss caused by rains occured on Oct 13 and 14 so that the compensation could be paid to farmers at the earliest.

The Minister held a meeting with district officials here to review the action plan for Vaanakalam paddy and cotton procurement, action plan for next Yasangi season and progress of Rythu Bandhu Vedikas.

Speaking on the occasion, Puvvada said paddy in 38,111 acres and cotton in 37,227 acres were damaged. Around 50,465 farmers were affected in 348 villages. Estimates have to be prepared followed by launching of works for repairing damaged roads, tanks and canals, he said.

The District Collector RV Karnan informed that in the current season, horticulture and agriculture crops were taken up in about 7,29,736 acres in the district. Excessive rainfall in both August and October moths has caused crop damage in over one lakh acres.

Procurement from Dasara

Speaking about paddy and cotton procurement, Ajay Kumar noted that arrangements should be put in place for the procurement to begin on Dasara. About 73,16,960 quintals of paddy production was expected and the government would procure about 46 lakh quintals, he stated.

Similarly, arrangements should be made for cotton procurement keeping in view the estimated production of 2,26,130 metric tonnes of cotton in the district. The CCI should set up enough centres to procurement cotton at minimum support price (MSP) in a speedy manner, the Minister instructed the officials.

438 paddy procurement centres

Karnan informed that 438 centres were being set up for paddy procurement through IKP, PACS, DCMS and marketing department. About 1.15 crore gunny bags were required for paddy procurement and 59 lakh bags were already made available.

Similarly a total of 13 centres were being established by Cotton Corporation of India (CCI). Steps would be taken to ensure desired moisture content at village level before the produce arrives at the markets, the Collector revealed.

Rythu Bandhu Vedikas

Reviewing the progress of construction of Rythu Bandhu Vedikas, Minister Ajay Kumar directed the officials to complete the works by Dasara festival. Of the 129 clusters, construction of Rythu Vedikas was completed in 38 clusters and 50 were at final stages across the district.

Sarpanches would be held responsible where the Rythu Vedikas construction was delayed and action would be taken against them, he warned. Earlier, he inaugurated bus shelters and traffic umbrellas in the city and inspected agriculture fields damaged by rains.

ZP Chairman L Kamalraj, MLAs S Venkata Veeraiah, L Ramulu Naik and K Upender Reddy, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, DCC Bank Chairman K Nagabhushanam Mayor G Papalal and others were present.

