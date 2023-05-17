| Governor Assures To Take Up Five Telangana Gram Panchayats Demerger With Centre

Governor had an interaction with tribals at Bhadrachalam where the tribals appealed to her to address the issue of merging the five gram panchayats with Telangana.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:24 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Kothagudem: Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan has assured that she would take the issue of demerger of five Telangana gram panchayats merged with Andhra Pradesh to the notice of the Central government.

She arrived here on Wednesday for a day’s visit to Kothagudem and Khammam districts and had an interaction with tribals at Bhadrachalam where the tribals appealed to her to address the issue of merging the five gram panchayats with Telangana.

Responding to their appeal Dr. Soundararajan said she was aware of the problems being faced by the people in the merged gram panchayats. As the adivasis have given her the responsibility to address the issue, measures would be taken to solve it at the earliest, she said.

The local MLA Podem Veeraiah also appealed to the Governor to intervene to merge the five gram panchayats with Telangana.

Earlier, the Governor visited Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam and had darshan of the presiding deities. She also attended the Indian Red Cross Society district meet.