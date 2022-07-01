Govt asked not to interfere with Aurora colleges admissions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:53 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Hyderabad: Justice T Vinod Kumar granted interim directions to the government of Telangana not to interfere with the admission process for various undergraduate programs of Aurora group of colleges. Aurora Education Society and others challenged the DOST [Digital Online Services Telangana] notification requiring the colleges to compulsorily register with the government portal for admissions to undergraduate programs in unaided educational institutions.

It was pointed out that the entire exercise persisted wholly without the ambit and authority of the law. It was also pointed out that since 2016, attempts were made in vain by the government under the guise of DOST to interfere with the right of private managements to manage and administer their institutions including admissions made in the earlier academic years and directed the government not to interfere with the ongoing admissions of the college.

DIN Number restored

Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Friday restored the DIN Number of the petitioner. The panel was dealing with a writ petition filed by Westside Estates Private Limited. The petitioner would question the order as being illegal and without authority of the law. Allowing the writ petition, Justice Vinod Kumar pointed out that the amendments carried out to the Companies Act and Rules enumerated various conditions where the DIN No can be cancelled. In other circumstances, he reasoned that it is permanent and the impugned order was on the ground that the Petitioner had failed to file their annual accounts. The judge specifically recorded a finding that non-payment of annual returns was not a ground for cancelling the permanent DIN No.

Teachers postings

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S Nanda directed the Commissioner of School Education to not to discriminate between widows appointed under compassionate scheme and the widows appointed through general recruitment process. A writ petition was filed by Joy Mercy Pagadala against the Commissioner and Director of School Education. Joy Mercy Pagadala was serving as a secondary grade teacher in a district, but she was allotted a transfer to district other than her local cadre and previous working place. Widows appointed under compassionate scheme have been treated as special category of employees and have been given preferential treatment for seeking exemption of transfer while excluding all other widows. Joy Mercy, being a widow went through general recruitment process wasn’t availed of the benefits. The panel directed the authorities not to discriminate between widows appointed under compassionate scheme and the widows appointed through general recruitment process as all the widows come under a single clause. A direction was issued to accommodate Joy Mercy in nearer schools with equivalent status where she was previously working. Accordingly, the writ petition was disposed.