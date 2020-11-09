Govt committed to development of villages: Karimnagar ZP Chief

By | Published: 10:47 pm

Karimnagar: Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya on Monday said the State government was committed to the development of rural Telangana.

To facilitate development of villages on all fronts, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao designed various schemes like construction of graveyard, Palle Prakruthi Vanams and other works that were under progress.

She made these comments while participating in the Zilla Parishad general body meeting held in ZP meeting hall here on Monday.

Vijaya instructed officials to complete graveyards as early as possible by relaxing NREGS norms. Besides electricity, arrangements to supply water should also be made.

She wanted the officials to make arrangements for water supply by digging borewells in graveyards where it was not possible to supply Mission Bhagirath water.

District Collector K Shashanka said it was the responsibility of government officials to know the problems prevailed in rural areas. He emphasized the need for implementation of schemes designed by the Chief Minister for the development of rural areas.

Alternate arrangements would be made to supply water to graveyards where there was no facility to supply Mission Bhagirath water. Electricity and water supply arrangements would also be made at every graveyard.

In order to develop a pleasant atmosphere in rural areas, Chandrasekhar Rao has come up with an idea of Palle Prakruthi Vanams, he said and instructed officials to complete them as early as possible.

