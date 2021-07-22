Govt employee duped of Rs 5 lakh by cyber fraudsters in Hyderabad

The victim, a resident in the Rachakonda Police limits, had booked flight tickets for a family trip to Jaipur through the mobile application of a travel agency

Hyderabad: A government employee was duped by fraudsters to the tune of Rs 5 lakh while trying to get a refund for flight tickets through a travel agency’s customer care service. The victim, a resident in the Rachakonda Police limits, had booked flight tickets for a family trip to Jaipur through the mobile application of a travel agency.

However, owing to the pandemic, the flights were cancelled but the refund process was yet to be initiated. Police said the victim searched for the travel agency’s customer care number online and called on a number he found. A person posing as a customer care executive promised to initiate the refund process soon and asked him to download the QuickSupport mobile app.

“In the process, the suspect fraudulently collected the bank account details and OTP from the victim and withdrew Rs 5 lakh from his account,” police said. Based on a complaint, the Rachakonda Cybercrime Police is investigating.

