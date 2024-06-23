Khammam: Two CIs suspended, three attached to Multi Zone-1 IG office

CI Venkatesham was accused of corruption and supporting gambling houses in Sathupalli rural area under Khammam police commissionerate.

File photo of Inspector General of Police (Multizone-1) AV Ranganath.

Khammam: Inspector General of Police (Multizone-1) AV Ranganath initiated disciplinary action against five Inspectors of Police under the range.

Sathupalli rural CI, N Venkatesham, Mulugu special branch CI, Ch Sridhar and Medak town and rural CIs, S Dileep Kumar and B Keshavulu, Mahadevpur CI, B Rajeshwara Rao in Bhupalpally district were police officers against whom action was taken.

CI suspended for supporting gambling houses

Venkatesham, who was suspended, was accused of corruption and supporting gambling houses in Sathupalli rural area under Khammam police commissionerate. He used to give prior information to the gambling dens operators about the police raids and encouraged them to get financial benefits. The matter came to light when the police questioned gamblers arrested in recent police raids.

CI suspended for booking false case, favouring an accused

Another suspended CI Sridhar, who worked as Khammam two- town CI during 2022-23 in Khammam commissionerate was accused of booking false cases against an individual. He forced the witnesses to sign the panchnama report to book a false case under Arms Act claiming to have found six rounds of SLR rifle in the house of the said individual.

In another case, Sridhar acted in favour of an accused booked under Section 420 of crime No. 310 in the year 2022. He also removed the case from under investigation (UI) cases list and had misled the court, maintaining that the case falls under the scope of civil dispute.

Three CIs attached to Multizone-1 IG office

CIs, Dilip Kumar and Keshavulu were attached to the IG office for negligence during the recent communal riots in Medak. Rajeshwar Rao was attached to the IG office for failing to monitor performance and conduct of Kaleshwaram SI, PVS Bhavani Sen Goud, who was dimissed from services for allegedly raping a woman constable at gunpoint.