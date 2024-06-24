Khammam: Police mop up Rs.2.56 crore with crackdown on traffic violations

A large number of rash driving, over speeding cases and cases of minors driving vehicles were being booked during inspections in Khammam.

The traffic police issuing challans on traffic rules violators

Khammam: Traffic police have been cracking down on traffic rules violators and a huge number of cases were booked while imposing Rs 2.56 crore worth penalties in traffic violation cases since this January in Khammam.

ACP (Traffic) Srinivasulu said a large number of rash driving/over speeding cases and cases of minors driving vehicles were being booked during inspections in Khammam. In the past, if minors were caught driving, they were fined and their parents were given counselling and sent away. Henceforth in such cases, the vehicles would be seized and the parents would be produced in the court, which would impose punishment or fine. Therefore minors should not be allowed to drive vehicles. Road safety education was being given to students in all schools to make them aware of traffic rules from the student age, Srinivasulu said.

With the increase in road accidents significantly and minors getting injured in road accidents while driving bikes and cars, as per the directions of Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt, the traffic police were conducting extensive inspections.

Since January this year, 225 cases were booked against minors driving vehicles, 4094 cases of rash/over speeding, 661 cases of drunk driving, 881 cases of wrong side driving, 1087 cases of vehicles without number plates and 993 cases of triple riding have been registered.A fine of Rs.40.94 lakh was collected in over speeding cases and Rs Rs.1.12 lakh in minor driving cases. Similarly strict action was being taken against the bike riders who were tampering with bike silencers and causing sound pollution as well as inconvenience to pedestrians. 80 modified silencers have been removed and each motorist was fined Rs 1000, the ACP added.