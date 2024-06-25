New drinking water supply scheme for Kothagudem with Rs 124.48 crore

By James Edwin Updated On - 25 June 2024, 04:36 PM

Kothagudem: In order to address shortage of drinking water supply to the residents in Kothagudem municipality and surrounding areas, a new drinking water supply scheme has been proposed.

It might be noted that at present water is being supplied from Kinnerasani reservoir in Paloncha mandal to the town. But the water supply often gets affected due to frequent repairs to pipelines. To find a permanent solution to the problem the new water supply system is proposed with Rs.124.48 crore. According to Kothagudem MLA K Sambasiva Rao, 150 km long new pipelines would be laid from Kinnerasani to Kothagudem as part of the new water supply system in the municipality and other areas.

60 percent of the amount spent for the project would be contributed by the Central government, 30 percent by the State government and 10 percent would be from the municipal funds. A water treatment plant would be built at Yellandu cross roads to treat 2.65 lakh litres of water every day.

The treated water would be supplied to overhead tanks and from there it would be supplied to houses. A tank with a capacity of 20 lakh litres would be built in Patha Kothagudem, a tank with a capacity of 10 lakh litres in Vishwanath Colony and another one with a capacity of eight lakh litres in Ramavaram, the MLA informed.

During the construction of the new pipelines measures would be taken to carry out repairs and the leaks of old pipelines. Steps would be taken to ensure quality in the works, Sambasiva Rao noted.

He informed that deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, district in-charge minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy are expected to lay the foundation stone for the water scheme on June 27. The MLA further informed that steps are being taken to construct drainages in front of St. Mary’s High School, Head Post Office Centre and GV Mall areas with Rs.4 crore. The drains are being designed in such a way that the rain water goes directly into Godumavagu stream.