Govt orders for preparing proposals on crop loss due to recent rains

The officials have been instructed to submit a report on the crop loss and explore possibilities to compensate farmers for their loss.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 09:28 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Amid increasing distress among farmers, the State government on Wednesday initiated measures to identify the extent of crop area damaged due to unseasonal rains and hailstorm across the State over the last few days.

In a statement, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said he already took up the issues with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who directed the officials concerned to submit their report on crop loss estimations.

He asserted that the State government is committed to safeguard the interests of farmers and will announce necessary support for them in next a few days.

“Commencing from Thursday, the officials will conduct farmer-centric survey to identify the extent of crop loss. Immediately after receiving their report, we will initiate measures to assist farmers during these adverse conditions,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons separately, Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman G Chinna Reddy said the State government will all necessary support to the farmers who lost their crop and compensate for their losses.

While the crops got damaged in about nine districts, Kamareddy district is said to be the worst affected. He said the crop insurance coverage will be provided to farmers commencing from the upcoming Vaanakalam (Kharif) season.