Govt polytechnic colleges in high demand among students in Telangana

A total of 80,358 candidates qualified in the TS POLYCET 2023 and 25,160 exercised web options

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Hyderabad: The government polytechnic colleges are in high demand among students for pursuing various diploma courses.

While there are 13,321 seats in 56 government polytechnics, 11,648 seats (87.44 per cent) have been allotted in the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2023 first phase seat allotment released on Sunday.

In the case of 60 private polytechnics, 60.46 per cent out of 16,075 seats were allotted. In all, 72.69 per cent out of 29,396 seats in 116 polytechnic colleges in the State have been allocated.

A total of 80,358 candidates qualified in the TS POLYCET 2023 and 25,160 exercised web options. Two government and private polytechnic colleges each recorded 100 per cent seat allotment.

As for branch-wise allotment, all seats in diploma in cyber physical systems and security have been allocated. Similarly, 62 out of 65 seats in biomedical engineering were allotted. Diploma in AI & ML, Chemical Engineering, Electronics and Video Engineering, Home Science, Architectural Assistantship, and Computer Science and Engineering recorded over 90 per cent seat allotment.

Candidates who received a seat should self-report online and make fee payment on the website https://tspolycet.nic.in/ on or before June 29. Provisional seat allotment order automatically stands cancelled, if candidates fail to self-report online or non-payment of the fee before the deadline.

All provisionally allotted candidates should report at the respective colleges between July 7 and 10, else the allotted seat stands cancelled. The academic session will commence on July 7 and there will be orientation sessions from July 7 to 14, while the classwork will begin on July 15.

