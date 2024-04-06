Nizamabad: Panchayat secretaries to be trained in water quality testing

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 05:20 PM

Nizamabad/Kamareddy: With a view to empower the local community on water quality surveillance, the district administration of Nizamabad and Kamareddy is conducting training programmes for panchayat secretaries to test the quality of water in their respective panchayats.

According to officials, the training of panchayat secretaries in Kamareddy district was completed two days ago and the training would be imparted in Nizamabad district in a week’s time. The district administration has distributed chloroscope kits(chlorine test kits) to 526 panchayats in Kamareddy and 530 panchayats in Nizamabad district.

The portable testing kits would enable panchayat secretaries to check whether the water was fit for drinking or not, the officials said, adding that the aim of the initiative was to reduce health hazards due to unsafe water. “This will instill confidence in the public on the quality of water supplied and the demand for water purification devices will be curtailed,”the officials said.

Since laboratory facilities for testing water quality were absent in most rural areas, the Field Test Kits address this problem by acting as a screening and identifying platform for the sources which were at risk of contamination, the officials said.