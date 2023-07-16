Govt takes action against encroachment on land in Mahabubabad

The authorities seized the illegally occupied land on Sunday, sending a strong message to land grabbers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:33 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

Mahabubabad: In a significant move, government officials have taken swift action against encroachment on a six-acre plot of government land in survey number 551/1. The authorities seized the illegally occupied land on Sunday, sending a strong message to land grabbers.

To ensure the public is aware of the government’s stance on the matter, warning boards have been prominently displayed on the seized land. These boards serve as a stern reminder that any sale or purchase of this land will not be tolerated.

District Collector Shashanka, issuing a warning, affirmed that legal measures would be implemented against anyone involved in such activities.

Emphasizing the government’s commitment to protecting public property, Collector Shashanka stated that strict actions await those who dare to encroach on government land in the district. This move aims to deter potential encroachers and maintain the integrity of public land for the benefit of the community.