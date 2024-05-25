Govt to create conducive atmosphere for Hyderabad’s growth, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

Highlighting future projects, Reddy announced plans to expand the metro rail network across the city and develop a landmark riverfront along the Musi River.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 May 2024, 08:50 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Emphasizing the State government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for Hyderabad’s growth, Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the State government was committed to make Hyderabad a premier destination for global investments across various sectors, including construction, IT, and manufacturing.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the West Hyderabad Property Expo 2024 in the city on Saturday, Reddy while expressing confidence that Hyderabad would soon become one of the best investment destinations globally, said the State government would ensure ease of doing business and create a conducive environment for the growth of industries.

“During our earlier tenure, we developed significant infrastructure for Hyderabad, including a world-class airport, the Outer Ring Road, the PVNR Expressway to the airport, city flyovers, and the provision of drinking water from the Krishna and Godavari rivers,”he recalled.

“These initiatives will significantly enhance Hyderabad’s image both nationally and internationally,” he said.

Furthermore, he said that the State Government has announced a Rs. 22,000 crore Regional Ring Road to improve accessibility and transport. Uttam Kumar Reddy also promised measures to resolve traffic issues and promote sustainable living, including building a green and pollution-free Hyderabad and encouraging green buildings.