Govt. to spend Rs 31, 000 crore on crop loan waiver: Minister Ponguleti

Srinivas Reddy alleged that the opposition parties were not able to tolerate the implementation of loan waiver and making false allegations against the government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 June 2024, 07:39 PM

Khammam: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has informed that crop loan waiver would be implemented in July spending Rs 31, 000 crore.

The minister said the State government was sincere in fulfilling all the promises made during the elections. He visited several villages in Nelakondapally mandal in the district on Saturday and received petitions from the people.

Indiramma houses would be sanctioned to the poorer sections first. He assured that the lift irrigation projects in the district would be repaired to ensure irrigation facilities to farmers.

He distributed Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to the beneficiaries of Rajeswarapuram village in the mandal.