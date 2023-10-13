Govt Whip Balka urges electors to choose BRS nominee for continued growth and peace

By Mitu David Published Date - 06:54 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka urged voters to elect a nominee of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) N Diwakar Rao if they wanted continuity of development and peaceful lives. He along with MLC Dande Vittal and Rao met former MLA Aravind Reddy and discussed strategies to be followed for the victory of the party in coming polls, here on Friday.

Suman requested the electors to cast their votes in favor of the candidate of the BRS for continuing the unprecedented growth of the segment. He cited conversion of Mancherial into a district, creation of a government medical and nursing college and irrigation facilities. He stated that intellectuals and elders of various communities were already supporting the party.

The government whip said that people from all sections of the society were leading a peaceful life under the ruling of Diwakar Rao. Traders, realtors and employees were happy. They would face turbulence if Rao was not elected again. Extortions and threatening businessmen and realtors would become a norm of the day, he cautioned.

Suman further said that the role of activists of Telangana movement would be recognised. He recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao dined at the residence of Aravind Reddy before addressing a poll rally in Mancherial and subsequently the nominee of the BRS won from the segment in 2018. He exuded confidence that the party would be able to retain the Assembly constituency.

Diwakar Rao said that he also wanted a nominee from backward communities to be given an opportunity from the Mancherial segment, the decision to field him was taken by the supremo of the BRS.