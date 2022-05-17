Gowtham, Kartavya bag top honours in Brilliant Trophy Online Chess Tournament

Hyderabad: Gowtham Ramamoorthy bagged the top honours in the junior category with 10.5 points from 12 rounds at the Brilliant Trophy Online Chess Tournament on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Kartavya Anadkat emerged champion in the open category with 10.5 points from 12 rounds. Arvind Iyer and Anurag Tummapudi settled for second and third places respectively with 10 points each in the junior category.

In the open category, Shlok Chandrani secured second place with 10 points and Abdallah M Nistar stood at third place with 8.5 points.

Top Ten Places Open category: 1 Kartavya Anadkat, 2 Shlok Chandrani, 3 Abdallah M Nistar, 4 A Surya, 5 Naga Akhilcharan, 6 Arnav Pradhan, 7 Natura Bethi, 8 Birendra Kumar Upadhyay, 9 Hariganesh, 10 K V K Karthik;

Age Group Winners:

U-15 Boys: 1 Arvind Iyer, 2 Anurag Tummapudi; Girls: 1 Aishwarya Nedunoori, 2 Lasya Tummapudi;

U-13 Boys: 1 Chanakya Thanmai Adepu, 2 Darsith Manoj Nair; Girls: 1 Shriya Mahesh, 2 Rithika Edula;

U-11: Boys: 1 S Harivardan, 2 Purav Khandelwal; Girls: 1 Sisika Borelli, 2 Chepuri Srikruthi;

U-9: Boys: 1 P Harshith, 2 Advay Bharathram; Girls: 1 Mani Manjari, 2 Aaditri Abhishek;

U-7: Boys: 1 Veersen Jain, 2 Uttam Surya and Yeshweer R;

Best Woman: Madhura Lalasa; Best Veteran: Birendrakumar Upadhyay; Special Prize: KSSRA Praneeth.

