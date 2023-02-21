Artist draws cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin’s portrait; internet in awe

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: The hyper-realistic portrait of Ravichandran Ashwin drawn by an artist is getting immensely popular online for its uncanny resemblance to the bowler. The handmade portrait has left the internet impressed with the fan’s talent.

Shared on Twitter by a man named WG RumblePants, the portrait shows Ashwin in an Indian jersey and holding a ball in hand. According to the bio, the artist draws hyper-realistic portraits on an iPad Pro with an Apple pencil. He has drawn similar portraits of various legendary cricketers like Virat Kohli, Nasser Hussain, James Anderson, and Shane Warne.

“This has been a challenging painting but I’m pleased to finish it today, when @ashwinravi99 has already taken two superb wickets. I don’t suppose it’s realistic to expect him to see it, but it would be lovely if he does at some stage, so any retweets very gratefully received (sic),” the artist wrote in the caption.

This has been a challenging painting but I’m pleased to finish it today, when @ashwinravi99 has already taken two superb wickets. I don’t suppose it’s realistic to expect him to see it, but it would be lovely if he does at some stage, so any retweets very gratefully received. pic.twitter.com/ruotUcPHN8 — WG RumblePants (@WG_RumblePants) February 17, 2023

Since it has been posted online, the picture has amassed around nine lakh views and 14,000 likes. Many netizens took to the comment section to laud the artist.

English cricketer Kate Cross reacted, “You should see this @ashwinravi99!” “At first I thought it’s a image. That realistic it is… just superb (sic),” appreciated a netizen. “Cannot differentiate if it’s a photograph or a portrait…….just mind blowing (sic),” wrote another.