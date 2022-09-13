Graveyards to get all facilities in Karimnagar: Mayor

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:45 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

Mayor Y Sunil Rao inspecting Christian graveyard in Karimnagar on Tuesday. The Mayor along with Commissioner Seva Islawath and local corporator Mechineni Vanaja Rao laid foundation for the development of Christian graveyard near Mancherial chowrasta.

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao informed that Vaikuntadamams (graveyards) are being developed along with all facilities to perform the funerals of people belonging to all religions with great honour. The Mayor along with Commissioner Seva Islawath and local corporator Mechineni Vanaja Rao laid foundation for the development of Christian graveyard near Mancherial chowrasta in 42nd division here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Rao said that irrespective of caste and religion, all graveyards were being developed based on the instructions by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Foundation was laid to arrange lighting system and path way in the historic Christian graveyard by spending Rs 10 lakh, he informed and added that the beautification works were also taken up in all graveyards of the town by spending Rs 8 crore.

Informing that Manair graveyard was already developed with Rs 3 crore, he said that works of Alkapuri graveyard (Rs 2 crore), Muslim graveyard (Rs 50 lakh), Rekurthi Christian graveyard (Rs 50 lakh) and others were under progress. On the other hand, steps have been taken up to provide all facilities in Sikh graveyard. No previous government had bothered about the development of graveyards. However, after the formation of Telangana state, the Chief Minister has taken up the works of graveyard development.