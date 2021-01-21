Stone laid for model graveyard in Hyderabad

The model graveyard at Begumpet is being developed at a cost of Rs 4.60 crore.

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: Yet another model graveyard is coming up in the city in addition to the 25 existing ones. Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav and Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy laid the foundation for the facility at Dhaniyala Gutta, Begumpet, besides inaugurating a new park near Manjeera Mall, JNTU here on Wednesday.

The model graveyard at Begumpet is being developed at a cost of Rs 4.60 crore. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao had recently inaugurated a model graveyard at Balkampet, which was developed at a cost of Rs 2.96 crore.

Equipped with a compound wall, platforms, ash storing facilities, prayer hall, waiting area, sitting gallery, sufficient parking, pathways, office place, wash areas, electrification, plantation and landscaping, the existing graveyards are being transformed into model ones.

The move to develop model graveyards comes in the wake of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s instructions to the municipal corporation to provide essential civic services with a particular focus on the availability of amenities for the urban poor, on the lines of Mahaprasthanam at Jubilee Hills.

The municipal corporation has already modernised and developed 25 existing graveyards into model graveyards in different areas with a cost of Rs 2,540 lakhs. This apart, works are under progress at six graveyards, including Seetalmatha temple, Sahebnagar, Subhashnagar, Padmanagar phase II, KPHB Colony seventh phase and Dhaniyala Gutta.

Apart, from laying the foundation for the model graveyard, the Ministers inaugurated a flyover park near Rythu Bazar, KPHB, which was developed at a cost of Rs 48 lakh.

In addition to these works, they laid the foundation for nala widening at Fatehnagar, nala widening at Dhanalakhsmi, KPHB, the foundation for a sports complex at Bhuvana Vijayam Ground, KPHB, the foundation for nala sixth phase, KPHB and foundation for nala widening at Allapur. All these works are being taken up with a cost of Rs.1,888.08 lakhs.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .