Greedy persons trying to encroach forest lands: Mancherial DFO

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:47 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

DFO Shivani Dogra displaying image of the piece of land with the help of a satellite during press conference in Mancherial on Monday.

Mancherial: District Forest Officer Shivani Dogra said that certain greedy persons were trying to encroach the forest lands even as they own house sites and agriculture fields at Koya Pochamguda village in Dandepalli, resulting in controversies. She along with Jannaram Forest Divisional Officer S Madhav Rao addressed pressmen here on Monday.

Stating that the outskirts of the village were located in Kawal Tiger Reserve, Shivani said that the village had no podu land as per records of revenue and forest departments. She alleged that the persons were assaulting the staffers of the forest department for preventing encroachments. She added traces of podu cultivation could not be found in the habitation.

The DFO further said that the tribals were attempting to occupy the lands after being influenced by some organisations and persons, flouting norms. She reiterated that the piece of the land in which the tribals were trying to erect sheds was originally situated in the core of Kawal Tiger Reserve. She cited pieces of evidence relating to claims of the forest department.

The IFS officer stated that officials of the forest department were not harassing tribals as alleged by tribal rights organisations. She said that the department was planning to raise fruit-bearing trees at the controversial site helping the tribals to find livelihood. She sought cooperation from locals to protect the flora of the reserve.

Madhav Rao said that certain persons sprinkled chilli powder and attacked the staffers of the forest department with sticks for removing the huts built illegally in the forest land. The tribals continued to erect the sheds at night even as the staffers dismantled the sheds. He warned that stringent action would be taken against those who occupy forest lands.