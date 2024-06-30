Green gram as green manure crop proves effective in Narayanraopet

Farmers reap rich benefits from Agriculture Extension Officer (AEO), T Nagarjuna's guidance as they begin cultivating green gram in Siddipet district.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 30 June 2024, 05:15 PM

Farmer Payyavula Nagalakshmi is harvesting green gram at Narayanraopet in Siddipet district.

Siddipet: When there was a shortage in the supply of Dhaincha and Sunhemp seeds in Telangana, the farmers of Narayanraopet mandal of Siddipet took to an alternative practice of cultivating green gram in place of these two crops.

The farmers of the Narayanraopet agriculture cluster got Dhaincha and Sunhemp had seeds sufficient to sow only in 1,200 acres. When more farmers began seeking the seeds, Agriculture Extension Officer (AEO), T Nagarjuna suggested to the farmers to cultivate green gram instead. Some progressive farmers in Narayanraopet have been practising green gram cultivation for a few years under his guidance and they were reaping rich benefits. The farmers of Narayanraopet cultivated the crop on more than 280 acres of land this season.

Particularly, the crop suits small and marginal farmers who have less than 2 acres of land. While the Dhaincha and Sunhemp were being sold in 30 kg bags, which can be cultivated in three acres, a 6 kg green gram bag is enough to cultivate in one acre of land. The farmers would also get 40 to 60 kg of the green gram harvest, which they can use in the kitchen, apart from using the plant as a green manure after harvest. However, the only issue is that Ssunhemp and Dhaincha mature in 45 to 50 days while green gram matures after 80 to 90 days.

Speaking to Telangana Today, AEO Nagarjuna said paddy farmers could go for green gram cultivation in May when the area witnesses early rain so that they could go for paddy cultivation in August. He said the crop would add 5 to 6 tonnes of green manure per acre with which the soil will get enriched with nitrogen, organic carbon, and microorganisms. The AEO said that the farmers can use 15 to 20 per cent of fewer chemical fertilizers after cultivating green gram.

Farmer Payyavula Nagalakshmi said she was cultivating green gram as green manure crop with which she was getting the best results for the last four years.