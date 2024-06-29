ICICI donates advanced life support ambulance to Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 08:32 PM

Collector M Manu Chowdary is accepting ALS ambulance from ICICI staff in Siddipet on Saturday.

Siddipet: ICICI Bank donated an advanced life support (ALS) ambulance to Siddipet’s district administration on Saturady. The cost of the ambulance, which had ICU facilities, was put at Rs 42 lakhs. After accepting the ambulance, Collector M Manu Chowdary appreciated the ICICI management for donating the ambulance under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The ambulance, which will be used to get emergency patients to the hospital, will be placed in the government hospital Siddipet. Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, DM&HO Putla Srinivas, ICICI bank zonal head Srinivas, regional head MD Sarvar, branch manager Ashok Kumar and others were present.