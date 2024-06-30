| Head Constable Dies Of Heart Attack While On Duty In Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 June 2024, 07:07 PM

Head Constable Kuchanpally Yadagiri is being laid to rest with police honours in Siddipet on Sunday.

Siddipet: A head constable died of a heart attack while he was on duty at the Three-Town police station in Siddipet on Sunday.

Kuchanpally Yadagiri (52), a 1993 batch constable, collapsed on the premises of the station on Sunday, after which Three-Town Inspector Vidya Sagar, SI Bhaskar and other staff members rushed him to the Siddipet government hospital. The doctors declared him brought dead.

Yadagiri is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. Commissioner of Police Dr B Anuradha spoke to the family members and assured support to the family.

Yadagiri’s funeral was held later with police honours. Armed police force constables fired two rounds into the air before the funeral at a local burial ground. ADCP Ramachandra Rao, ACP Siddipet Madhu, and other officials attended the funeral. The family was given Rs.20,000 as an immediate relief by the officials.