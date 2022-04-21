“Green India Challenge” to bring back life to 50 trees in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:51 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

Nalgonda: After successfully translocating four 100-year-old trees in Palamoor early this week, Green India Challenge (GIC) has now decided to translocate 50 trees, which are over 50 years old in Nalgonda. The district administration is taking up road widening works in the town and as result 50 trees were getting affected. Accordingly, a request was made to the GIC, which is now gearing up to translocate the trees in two phases, beginning with Tuesday.

Sharing images of the trees, GIC Founder and Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh on Thursday tweeted “Massive moment for Green India Challenge. Received a request from Nalgonda Collector to help the authorities to translocate these 50 gigantic trees in Nalgonda town that are being affected in road widening,”

He further tweeted “GreenIndiaChallenge in collaboration with Vata Foundation decided to shift them to a safer location in two phases. In the first phase, we have decided to translocate 25 trees to UrbanPark. We thank Energy Minister G Jagadish garu, MLA Bhupal Reddy garu and Nalgonda Collector for their valuable cooperation,”

All arrangements are made to relocate five trees out of 25 near Marriguda Junction on Tuesday to Urban Park in the first phase. The remaining 25 trees will be relocated to different places by this month end at Urban Park, NAM Road, Collector’s office and others.

To this effect, advanced heavy cranes, earth movers and new methods are being adopted to prevent the trees from getting damaged when translocated. In this regard GIC team is seeking technical assistance of the Vata Foundation.