Green India challenge will check pollution: Satavahana University Registrar

Satavahana university private managements’ association (SUPMA) and NSS unit of university decided to plant trees in the campus as part of Green India Challenge on the occasion of the CM KCR’s birthday on February 17.

By | Published: 12:09 am

Karimnagar: Satavahana University Registrar T Bharath termed Green India Challenge as a wonderful programme to check increasing pollution.

Satavahana university private managements’ association (SUPMA) and NSS unit of university decided to plant trees in the campus as part of Green India Challenge on the occasion of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday on February 17.

The Registrar released a wall poster of the tree plantation programme at university administrative block here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bharath appreciated Rajya Sabha MP Joginipalli Santhosh Kumar for starting the initiative to protect the environment by motivating VIPs and other public to plant trees in a big way. TRSV district coordinator, Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud informed that BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, SUDA Chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao and others would take part in plantation programme.

SUPMA founder president V Ravinder Reddy, treasurer Munindar and others participated in poster release programme.