Telangana soon to establish first-of-its-kind district women’s hostels

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 February 2024, 06:55 PM

Hyderabad: In a move to enable more women pursue higher education, a first of its kind district women hostels will soon come up in the State.

The Commissionerate of Collegiate Education has proposed setting up 11 district hostels for women under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM Usha), a centrally sponsored scheme.

During a recently held project approval board meeting of the PM Usha with Central government officials, the State government proposed one each district hostel for women in Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Hanamkonda, Nalgonda, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Hyderabad, Khammam, Sangareddy, Rajanna Siricilla, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts.

These districts were zeroed in for their high female, ST, SC and minority population besides low gross enrollment ratio. Each hostel that will come at an estimated cost of Rs.10 crore can accommodate around 150 to 200 women students.

The State officials also proposed strengthening of 61 government degree colleges in the State and Rs.5 crore was sought under the scheme for strengthening infrastructure and academic activities in these colleges.

Further, the Central government has approved sanctioning of Rs.100 crore for Palamuru University (PU) under the multi-disciplinary research university component of the PM Usha scheme. The PU was one only university in the State and among 26 universities in the country that has been selected for the grant.

The Mahatma Gandhi University and Satavahana University were also granted Rs.20 crore each towards strengthening their infrastructure, research and development and academic activities.

“As only one university in the State has been sanctioned Rs.100 crore, plans are being drawn to seek such grants for Osmania University, Kakatiya University and RGUKT. We are planning to meet Central government officials soon on the same,” an official said.