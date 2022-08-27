‘Greens festival’ at Zaheerabad

DDS women are showing uncultivated green leaves at Machanur near Zaheerabad of Sangareddy district on Saturday. Deccan Development Society organised Uncultivated Greens Festival-2022 Zaheerabad, with an objective to encourage and educate the people on uncultivated green leaves.

Several food experts, scientists and enthusiasts from various parts of the State took part in the event. The DDS guided the visitors to bio-diversity fields in Tekuru and Potpally villages where the farmers explained the different types of uncultivated green leaves found in the fields.

The visitors were shown 15 types of green leaves found in agricultural fields. The farmers highlighted the importance of green leaves in the diet.

Later, they were taken to Machanur where the DDS had put an exhibition with 50 kinds of uncultivated green leaves. The visitors were served tumultuous lunch made with different kinds of green leaves. The visitors and farmers shared their experiences during a brief meeting. DDS director P V Sathish said that the farmers were forced to use fertilizer and pesticides in cultivation.

However, Sathish said that the uncultivated green leaves found in the agricultural fields and wild will grow in an organic way. DDS farmer Mogulamma said that they will use no fertiliser or pesticide except for cattle dung. She said that she will find over 60 kinds of uncultivated green leaves.