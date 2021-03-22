Zaheerabad to turn into capsicum cultivation hub

Triangle Farms sets up capsicum farm on about 32 acres

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: Zaheerabad already boasts of having some industrial manufacturing clusters. Now, it is also turning into a capsicum production hub. Triangle Farms has set up a capsicum farm on about 32 acres.

This will be the largest single location greenhouse project soon and the cultivation will completely be through hydroponics, the method of growing plants and vegetables using mineral nutrient solutions in an aqueous solvent and not soil. The project entails an investment of about Rs 35 crore. The B2B player will add more vegetables based on the demand.

“The greenhouse infrastructure will be in 32 acres and the production area will be in about 18.5 acres,” said Kamal Kanchala, one of the co-founders of Triangle Farms.

The unit is now employing about 50 women from surrounding villages and will add 30 more soon, he said. It is now producing about 20-tonne capsicum and its revenues are about Rs 15 to 20 lakh a month.

“Hydroponics is catching up in Hyderabad. While we have our farms in Zaheerabad, similar concept is also being adapted in Shamirpet and surrounding areas,” he said adding that this cultivation method uses lower water and pesticides compared to open cultivation.

The capsicum is now being sent to Hyderabad including to the Bowenpally Vegetable Market. Hyderabad apart, the Zaheerabad capsicum is finding its way to key markets in Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai, he said.

“We have spent a lot of time on research and development. Typically, capsicum grows in a cold climate. But we are now able to grow in a place like Zaheerabad that touches 40 degrees. We use foggers to lower the temperature as per the need,” he said about the sensor-based equipment it deploys. Among others, it has a retractable roof system that can be operated based on the change in the climate and temperature.

Hydroponics

“The main aim is to offer quality products. The high dosage of pesticide is a deterrent for exports. Since we use hydroponics, water usage is decreased and thereby the pesticide usage is also brought down,” he said. Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Noida are the preferred locations for capsicum growers. “We chose Zaheerabad because TS is giving a lot of subsidies to the horticulture segment. The TS Horticulture Board is extending support at the ground level,” he said.

The contract farming company is in talks with various players. It will add more crops as per the demand. The company has indigenised several technologies to bring down the cost of cultivation and to stay competitive in the market. “We will follow staggered cultivation to ensure cultivation all year,” he said adding that it is now using shrink wrap technology to keep the fruit fresh.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .