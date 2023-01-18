Greta Thunberg’s arrest in Germany draws mixed reactions

The Swedish youth icon and her counterparts sat at the edge of a coal mine in protest at Garzweiler 2, just a few kilometres away from the Lutzerath village.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:55 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested on Tuesday alongside other activists who were staging a protest against the demolition of the coal village of Lutzerath in Germany.

The Swedish youth icon and her counterparts sat at the edge of a coal mine in protest at Garzweiler 2, just a few kilometres away from the Lutzerath village.

Hours after releasing the activists, Thunberg tweeted, “Yesterday I was part of a group that peacefully protested the expansion of a coal mine in Germany. We were kettled by police and then detained but were let go later that evening. Climate protection is not a crime. #LuetziBleibt #LuetziLebt #KeepItInTheGround #ClimateJustice.”

Climate activists across the globe condemned the action by German authorities and called for the mining to be stopped and adopt more environmentally friendly renewable energy sources.

However, scores of Twitter users said they “do not buy her lies”. Some also accused her of staging the arrest to stay relevant.

“Petroleum products are in! So fashionable: your NYLON jacket, Nike NYLON sling, and RUBBER boots (sic),” wrote one user commenting on her attire when she was being taken away by the police.

Other users also shared pictures and videos of Thunberg smiling with the police and posing for the pictures.

“I’m for climate protection, but after seeing the footage, I absolutely don’t like the whole staged thing laughing and then acting like you were forcefully removed by the police. You’re making that thing about you and not about the climate. That’s bad,” wrote another user.

Yesterday I was part of a group that peacefully protested the expansion of a coal mine in Germany. We were kettled by police and then detained but were let go later that evening. Climate protection is not a crime.#LuetziBleibt #LuetziLebt #KeepItInTheGround #ClimateJustice — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 18, 2023