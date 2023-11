| Grok Exclusive Chatbot By Xai And Elon Musk Grok Subscription At 16 Per Month

Grok: Exclusive Chatbot By xAI And Elon Musk | Grok Subscription At $16 Per Month

The chatbot provides real-time information from X posts, showcasing Musk's interest in advancing artificial intelligence and his collaboration with xAI.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:42 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Hyderabad: Elon Musk has introduced ‘Grok’, an exclusive chatbot by xAI, exclusively available to X subscribers for $16 per month.

