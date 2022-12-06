Ground prepared for oil palm cultivation in Karimnagar

As part of its plan, Horticulture department officials have fixed a target to take up the crop in 10,000 acres in the district initially.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:14 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Karimnagar: In order to increase palm oil production and provide more benefits to farmers, the state government has decided to encourage oil palm cultivation in the state in a big way and identified 26 districts which are suitable for crop.

As part of its plan, Horticulture department officials have fixed a target to take up the crop in 10,000 acres in the district initially. For this purpose, oil palm saplings are being grown in 100 acres of land in Chigurumamidi mandal headquarters.

The seed was brought from Malaysia, Indonesia and Cameron countries. Lohiya Edible Oils Private Limited has been given the responsibility of growing saplings. The company will also purchase the crop from farmers when the yield is started.

Since the plantation is going to be started in the month of January, 2023, horticulture department officials are busy in conducting training and awareness programmes to educate farmers about techniques and benefits with the crop.

According to horticulture department officials, well-drained deep loamy moist and alluvial soils rich in organic matter are suitable for oil palm cultivation.

It required 57 saplings to plant in an acre of land. Since the yielding will start from the fourth year, farmers can sow inter crops for up to three years. Except paddy and sugarcane, farmers can cultivate any crop. Vegetables and groundnuts are more available.

In order to encourage farmers, the government was providing each oil palm sapling at Rs 20 though its original cost was Rs 193. Moreover, micro jets (drip irrigation material) would also be provided on subsidy.

While SC, ST farmers would get drip material on hundred percent subsidy, BCs and OCs, who have below five acres of land, would get drip on 90 percent subsidy. OC’s have more than five acres of land would be provided drip on 80 percent subsidy.

After three years, each tree would produce 8 to 12 oil palm bunches per year. Each bunch weighs between 25 to 30 kilograms. It was possible to produce 10 tons of bunches in an acre of land every year.

An average farmer would get Rs 1 to Rs 1.50 lakh since the price of oil palm is in between Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 per ton.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Deputy Director, Horticulture Department, Bandari Srinivas said that they were organizing awareness programs in all mandal headquarters to educate the farmers about the benefits of oil palm cultivation.

About 500 farmers were also taken for an education tour to Aswaraopet of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, where the crop is being cultivated.

While a number of farmers are ready to take up oil palm cultivation, few rythus have already paid demand drafts (DDs) to cultivate the crop in 1,100 acres.

Since the department lacks adequate staff, they were working with the agriculture department and coordinating with Agriculture extension officers.

Stating that they were facing some difficulties in motivating farmers, he expressed confidence to reach the target.