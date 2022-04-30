Group I: e-question paper likely for Mains examination

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued the notification for 503 Group-I posts in 18 departments. Before applying for the notification, candidates should be aware of the number of posts in each department, scheme of examination, eligibility criteria, registration date, and fee, among other details.

This is the first-ever Group-I notification issued after the formation of Telangana State. Of the total posts notified by the Commission, the maximum posts, 121, are Mandal Parishad Development Officers in the Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Service. It is followed by 91 posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police, 48 Commercial Tax Officer and 42 Deputy Collector posts.

As the State government has done away with interviews, the recruitment test for the Group-I posts will be a two-stage process with a preliminary test (objective type) and a written exam (main). The preliminary test is being planned in the month of July or August and the main exam is likely in the month of November/December. The exact dates for the examination will be announced by the Commission later.

Scheme of exam

The preliminary test comprises 150 questions from general studies and mental ability carrying a total of 150 marks. The exam has to completed in two-and-a-half hours. Similarly, the Main exam consists of General English (qualifying test), Paper-I (General Essay), Paper-II (History, Cultural and Geography), Paper-III (Indian Society, Constitution and Governance), Paper-IV (Economy and Development), Paper-V (Science and Technology and Data Interpretation and Paper-VI (Telangana Movement and State Formation).

Each paper carries a total of 150 marks. The marks scored in the preliminary test will not be counted for ranking. The number of candidates to be admitted to the Main exam will be 50 times to the total number of vacancies available in each multi-zone duly following the rule of reservation for Community, Gender, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Physically Challenged and sports. Preliminary exam in Urdu too For the first time, in addition to English and Telugu, the Commission has decided to hold a preliminary exam in Urdu. Likewise, the question paper of the Main exam will also be published in Urdu, apart from English and Telugu.

The TSPSC is contemplating providing an e-question paper for the Main examination, instead of a printed question paper. This apart, in order to expedite the selection process, the Commission is intending to introduce digital evaluation for the main examination.

Educational qualifications

Except for Regional Transport Officer (RTO) and Assistant Treasury Officer/Assistant Accounts Officer/Assistant Lecturer in Training College and School (Treasuries and Accounts Services), all other posts require a degree from a university established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or State Act or any other equivalent qualification. A degree in Mechanical Engineering or Automobile Engineering or equivalent qualification is required for the RTO post, whereas a degree in commerce or economics or mathematics is a pre-requisite for Assistant Treasury Officer posts.

Application

To apply for the Group-I notification, candidates must first register in the TSPSC’s One Time Registration (OTR) or update their OTR in accordance with the Presidential Order 2018. Each applicant must pay Rs 200 towards the online application processing fee. Candidates should also pay Rs 120 for the examination.

However, SC, ST, BC, EWS, PH and Ex-Servicemen of Telangana State and unemployed applicants in the age group of 18 to 44 years are exempted from payment of exam fees, provided they submit a declaration to the Commission that they are unemployed. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the website http://www.tspsc.gov.in/ from May 2 to 31.

