Telangana: BJP asks govt to reschedule DSC, Group-I exams

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 July 2024, 04:42 PM

Hyderabad: Accusing the Congress government of creating confusion with regard to conduct of DSC examination, BJP State General Secretary Kasam Venkateshwarlu said BJP was not asking the government to postpone the DSC and Group-I examinations, but to fix a date in such a way that job aspirants get sufficient time to prepare for the examinations.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Venkateshwarlu said the youth of the State want the examinations to be fixed in such a way that they could easily prepare for them.

“We don’t want the government to postpone the examinations. We want the government to reschedule the DSC and Group-I examinations in such a way that students get time for preparation,”he said.

Coming down heavily on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the BJP leader said the Chief Minister was unnecessarily making the issue complicated and creating fear among the youths. “What are you going to lose if you reschedule the examination dates?”he asked.

Criticising the Chief Minister for not appointing an Education Minister, he said the Chief Minister was asking the political parties and student bodies to discuss the issue with the minister, even though the education department was under him.

He demanded the Chief Minister to discuss the issues with the unemployed unions and immediately call an all party meeting on the issue.