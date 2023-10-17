GTA Detroit Bathukamma, a huge success

The event showcased the rich culture and heritage of the Telangana community, as hundreds of women and families thronged the venue and sang and danced around the beautifully-arranged flowers in praise of Goddess Gauri.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Novi: The Global Telangana Association (GTA), Detroit Chapter, hosted a grand celebration of Bathukamma, the floral festival of Telangana, at the Novi Civic Center Hall on Saturday evening.

The event showcased the rich culture and heritage of the Telangana community, as hundreds of women and families thronged the venue and sang and danced around the beautifully-arranged flowers in praise of Goddess Gauri. The songs narrated the stories of Goddess Gauri and her husband Lord Shiva, and the dances reflected the festive spirit and energy of the women.

The four-hour-long festival provided a great opportunity for the community to bond and share their heritage with others. The organizers also invited guests from other communities to join the celebration and learn about the significance of Bathukamma. The event was a success and received positive feedback from the attendees. The event also featured delicious food and fun activities for the children like face painting. The admission to the event and dinner were free, and over 50 volunteers helped in organizing the show. Despite the steady shower and cold weather throughout the day, nearly 1500 attendees came to the Novi Civic Center building facility to enjoy the celebration with reverence.

The Organizing Committee, comprising Sushma Padukone, Suma Kalvala and Swapna Chintapalli did a brilliant job in planning and executing the event. The women’s team was aided in their work by GTA USA Board of Trustees headed by its National President, Praveen Kesireddy, Krishna Prasad Jaligama, Mahesh Venukadasula, Santosh Kakulavaram and Mallukarjun Padukone, Detroit city chapter executive, working and advisory committees, National standing committees, mainly Kamal Pinnapureddy, Venkat Vadnala, Lakshminarayana Karnala, Madhusudhan Reddy Malugari, Sathyadhir Gangasani, Sriram Jala, Karunakar Kandukuri, Yugandhar Bhumireddy, Yadagiri Ileni, Venkat Natala, Prem Reddy Chintapalli, Arun Bachu, Vinod Atmakur, Dr Rakesh Lattupalli, Mahesh Babu Burullu and volunteers headed by Surender Nagireddy, Sainath Lachireddygari, Sandeep Narayanappa and Govindrajan Thattai, Rahul Palreddy, Abhilash Bhoomireddy, Ramakanth Banoori among others.

GTA-USA President, Praveen Kesireddy said they were overwhelmed by the unprecedented turnout which was the first time in the history of bathukamma festival in the city. On the occasion, he gave away plaques to various working committees, patrons and volunteers for their outstanding effort and contribution to the events held by GTA. He said GTA USA was proud and ever committed to promote the Telangana culture in USA and all over the world wherever Telanganites are living.

Bathukamma celebrations were also held in Denver chapter of Colarado which was a resounding success with over 1300 Telangana festive gathering. More and more GTA chapters are bracing for the event in the next one week.