Guess what’s Kushboo Sundar’s ‘best medicine for healing’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:58 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

Looks like Kushboo had some quality time with her mother this weekend, as she posted a couple of pictures on her social media handles.

Hyderabad: No matter your age, you will always go back to your mother expecting a hug when you are in trouble or upset. Actor Kushboo Sundar, who thinks that mother’s love is the best medicine in the world, posted a sweet photo of herself and her mother on social media.

Looks like Kushboo had some quality time with her mother this weekend, as she posted a couple of pictures on her social media handles. One can see how she is taking care of her mother by clipping her mother’s toe nails while her mother is having food, which was prepared by the doting daughter.

Posting the pictures on social media, Kushboo wrote, “When troubled or upset, look for the best medicine in the world – Mother! Maa ke painron mein jannat hoti hai.. so true. Happiest me on a sunday as i cut my Ammi’s toe nails & she happily eats her lunch cooked by me. Maa ke pairon mein jannat hai. #blessingindisguise(sic)”.

She seems to have made a few edits to the caption later, as it now reads: “Nothing heals better than mother’s love. They say there is heaven beneath every mother’s feet. So true. A happy me as I cut my Ammi’s toe nails and she enjoys her lunch cooked by me. Maa ke pairon mein jannat hai (sic),” followed by heart emojis.

After posting the pictures on social media, her fans started pouring love through the comment section.

One fan wrote, “Luckiest mom and luckiest daughter…thanks to the aunty for bringing you to this world.” Another wrote, “Love you kush mam god bless you always(sic).”