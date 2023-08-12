Gujarat: 3 muslim youths attempt suicide in alleging harassment by community members

01:59 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Porbandar: Three Muslim youths attempted suicide by consuming phenyl, alleging that seven to eight members of their community have been harassing, defaming, and attempting to oust them for merely questioning a stance on Shariyat law in Gujarat‘s Porbandar. They also recorded a video of the act on Instagram.

The controversy began after a viral audio clip of a local Muslim cleric emerged, allegedly stating that Muslims should hoist the Indian national flag but must not salute it. This prompted six youths from the community to confront Maulana Hafiz Vasif Raza about the authenticity of the clip.

Upon confirming the clip was his own, Raza faced strong opposition from the youths who argued that loyalty to the country was essential in Islam. Maulana Raza, however, remained steadfast in his views.

Tensions escalated as a complaint was filed by the trustees of Nagina Masjid Porbandar and Darul Ulum Gaushe Azam Trust, accusing several individuals of verbal abuse, physical assault, issuing death threats, and hurting religious sentiments over the audio clip.

Following the complaint, the three youths — Shakil Kadri Saiyad, Sohil Ibrahim Parmar and Imtiyaz Harun Sipahi — made an Instagram reel, alleging harassment from their community and subsequently consumed phenyl.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhagirathsinh Jadeja has stated that the audio clip will be sent for forensic analysis to further the investigation.

Darul Ulum Gaoshe Azam Trust’s Trustee, Yusuf Muhammad Punjani, denied the authenticity of the circulating clip and refuted Maulana Raza’s involvement in such speech. He also alleged that the accusing youths had previous criminal records.

The matter is still under investigation.