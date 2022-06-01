Gujarat handicrafts exhibition at Shilparamam from June 2- 12

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:05 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Hyderabad: Gujarat is well-known for its art, craft, handloom, cuisine, and culture. People in Hyderabad will soon have the opportunity to learn more about their culture, as the city hosts the Gujarat Handicraft Exhibition ‘Gujarat Hastakala Haath’ at Shilparamam, Madhapur from June 2 to 12.

Artisans from Gujrat will showcase their handloom-handicrafts providing a marketing platform for live traditional artwork. Apart from artwork, popular Kachchi Ghodi puppet shows, Ras Garbha and other activities will be conducted for entertaining visitors.

Gujrati traditional Patola/shawl weaving, Kutchi-embroidery, Arjakh block print, tie & dye (Bandhej), and Zari-Zardosi works in dresses will be showcased and traded by artisans. Besides beadwork, wooden, metal artwork, jewellery, accessories, nail painting, furnishings and leather works will be displayed for home decor.

The exhibition will be open to the public from 8.30 am to 10 pm. Industrial Extension Cottage (Indext-C), Government of Gujarat, is organising the exhibition.

