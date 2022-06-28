Gujarati Film Industry’s new release Naadi Dosh has left behind a new breath of freshness with its unique storyline

| Gujarati Film Industrys New Release Naadi Dosh Has Left Behind A New Breath Of Freshness With Its Unique Storyline

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:18 AM, Tue - 28 June 22

Hyderabad: A unique storyline and perfectly matched chemistry between the characters are usually the combinations of a successful film. Gujarati Film Industry’s new release Naadi Dosh has left behind a new breath of freshness with its unique story line and some extraordinary chemistry noticed by audiences on the release of the film on the big screen.

The film has made it to the heart of its audience because of its unbeatable casting goals. This ultimate love story of two crazy individuals alongside amazing chemistry held by the bond of a brother-sister even stronger made the viewers come out of the theatre with happy faces.

Naadi Dosh is a film featuring Yash Soni and Janki Bodiwala alongside Raunaq Kamdar. It is written & directed by Krishnadev Yagnik and has been produced by Nilay Chotai, Munna Shukul, and Harshad.

The film was co-produced by Jayesh Patel, Mit Chotai, and Bhinish Shah. The major attraction of the film since the time of the trailer was the chemistry between Yash and Janki; however, with the release of the film on the big screen Raunaq Kamdar and Janki grabbed the attention of the audience with their brother-sister duo characterization in the film blowing the audience’s mind.

The viewers have even appreciated the chemistry between all the characters and the effortless acting by the individuals in Naadi Dosh.

The film is a romantic setup and has engaging twists involved have gained major attention alongside the music and cinematography that took this film to a classic modern romance genre.

Naadi Dosh is doing well at the box office and many fans and followers are excited to watch the film because of its unique concept and sparkling chemistry. Many audiences have even quoted this as one of the best Gujarati romantic films to date and wished to see more of such freshness in the content through future films.