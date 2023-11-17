Gulf workers hail CM’s assurance to extend Rs 5 lakh insurance

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:09 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Rs. 5 lakh insurance coverage to people from the State working in Gulf countries.

Nizamabad: Expressing happiness over BRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao’s promise to extend Rs. 5 lakh insurance coverage to people from the State working in Gulf countries, the Gulf workers conducted a palabhishekham to the portraits of the Chief Minister in Wadi and Pachalanadu villages on Friday.

Responding to an appeal made by Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Rajya Sabha members KR Suresh Reddy, Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan and Gulf labour leader Kotapati Narasimham Naidu to include Gulf workers in the proposed “KCR Bima” scheme, the Chief Minister during his visit to Nizamabad district on Thursday, announced that he would extend insurance coverage of Rs. 5 lakh to people of the State working in Gulf countries after coming to power.

The programme was attended by NRI Welfare Vedika president Kotapati Narasimha Naidu, Wadi sarpanch Mahesh Pachala, Nadukuda sarpanch A Ganga Reddy and Gulf workers. Narasimha Naidu urged the workers to support BRS party candidates in the upcoming assembly elections.