Gurugram couple invites 100 baratis to dog wedding

The female street dog was adopted by the owner who got her married to the neighbour’s dog Sheru.

Hyderabad: We have all been to a human ‘shaadi’, but how many of us have been to a dog ‘shaadi’? Well, as bizarre as it may sound, a couple in Gurgram threw a bash for their loved pooch on its wedding day.

Sheru, the male dog, and Sweety, the female dog had a full-blown wedding where 100 printed invitation cards were distributed. Neighbours and other attendees, who danced to the beats of ‘dhol’, lit up the whole lane with a festive vibe. The dogs also had a ‘haldi’ ceremony.

Speaking to ANI, the guardian of a female dog said, “I am a pet lover and as a couple, we used to take care of pets. I don’t have a child so Sweety is our kid. My husband used to go to the temple and feed animals and one day a stray dog followed him and came to us 3 years back. We named her Sweety. Everyone used to say that we should get Sweety married. We discussed it and then eventually a programme was made in just 4 days. We decided to follow all the rituals.”

