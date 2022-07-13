Gurupaurnami celebrated with fervour in Warangal

Gurupaurnami celebrations at Sai Sevadal Bhavan in Warangal on Wednesday.

Warangal: The members of the Sai Sevadal , a religious organisation, has celebrated the ‘Gurupurnima or ‘Gurupaurnami’ at Yellam Bazar here on Wednesday with religious fervour and made special prayers to ‘Shirdi’ Saibaba. On this occasion, Sai devotees decorated the ‘Sai Sevadal Bhavan’ with flowers.

Devotees in large numbers visited the temple and offered special prayers. Under the auspices of Sai Sevadal, Ekanam Yagnam of Shirdi Sainadha was conducted for 24 hours. Devotees have performed Abhishekam. ‘Maha Annadana’ (free meal) programme has been organised at the temple, said Sai Sevadal president Arutla Srinivas.