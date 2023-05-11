Aparna Das onboard Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s #PVT04 as Vajra Kaleshwari Devi

In #PVT04, Aparna Das portrays the character of Vajra Kaleshwari Devi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 AM, Thu - 11 May 23

Hyderabad: Aparna Das, popular actor in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries, known for her roles in ‘Njan Prakashan’, ‘Manoharam’, and ‘Beast’ is all set to make her Telugu debut with the upcoming film #PVT04. The film’s team is excited to have a talented actor like Aparna onboard and is looking forward to seeing her bring her skills to the new language.

The film is directed by Srikanth N Reddy and produced by S Naga Vamsi, S Sai Soujanya under the banner Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinema, and it is presented by Srikara Studios. The movie stars Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Sree Leela and Joju George in lead roles.

In #PVT04, Aparna Das portrays the character of Vajra Kaleshwari Devi. Her role is expected to be a pivotal one in the film, and the team is confident that Aparna will do justice to the character with her excellent acting skills. The team is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the film lives up to the audience’s expectations. Aparna’s recent release in Tamil, ‘Dada’ is being lauded by fans and critics.

#PVT04 is all set to hit the theatres soon, and the team is confident that Aparna Das’s contribution will make it a must-watch for Telugu movie lovers.