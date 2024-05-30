State government postpones changes in State emblem and Telangana Talli statue

Initially, the State government had planned to unveil the new emblem, Telangana Talli statue and Telangana State song on June 2 as part of the Telangana Formation Day celebrations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 May 2024, 08:39 PM

Hyderabad: Faced with fierce criticism from different sections of people and main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the State government has postponed the plans to make changes in the State emblem and Telangana Talli statue.

However, the decision to release the State song on June 2 and postpone the changes in the State emblem were taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with representatives from different political parties at Secretariat on Thursday.

The song was written by poet Ande Sri and composed by Oscar winning music director MM Keeravani.

There are two versions of the song – the complete version of the song lasts 13.30 minutes and the shorter version is 2.30 minutes.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said as part of rebuilding Telangana, a few decisions, including replacing the TS with TG for vehicle registration number plates, were taken.

This apart, the State government replaced TG in the departmental logos as well.

“Jaya Jayahe Telangana” was declared as State song after cabinet approval. Similarly, a decision was also taken to make changes in the State emblem and Telangana Talli statue.

Already, over 500 designs were submitted by different artists from the State and discussions were still in the initial stages, he said at the meeting. “The issue of finalizing the State emblem and Telangana Talli statue will be discussed in the Assembly and a decision will be taken accordingly. I appeal to the people not to fall prey for false campaigns,” Revanth Reddy said.

Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad, Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, cabinet Ministers, former Minister K Jana Reddy, Telangana Jana Samithi founder Kodandaram, poet Ande Sri, ace music director MM Keeravani, CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, CPI (M) State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram and senior officials are participating in the meeting. Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Bharatiya Janata Party and AIMIM parties’ representatives did not participate in the meeting as they were not extended invitation, according to reports.